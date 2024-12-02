

RollingStar Venus, a subsidiary of G+D, has employed Nanotechnology in conjunction with micro-mirrors, creating effects that significantly upgrade both the aesthetic and the security of banknotes.

The new features offer increased anti-counterfeiting protection

Central banks hold the responsibility of ensuring that the banknotes they issue can be quickly, and securely verified for authenticity during everyday transactions. Achieving this requires optical features with dynamic and changing effects, vibrant colors, and recognizable security elements. With the launch of RollingStar Venus, Louisenthal, is upgrading its range of security threads with a new product. This thread uses advanced micromirror technology combined with additional nanostructures, facilitating a dynamic synchronisation of color change and movement.

The RollingStar Venus thread features a precise, and visually appealing two-tone design. Tilting the banknote activates the dynamic ColorFlip effect, making certain thread sections appear to move and change color due to controlled micro-scale dynamics. Additionally, the Color MotifFlip effect increases security by dynamically switching between two colored motifs, improving recognizability and anti-counterfeiting protection. The millions of micromirrors in the thread, along with nanostructures applied to their surfaces, reflect most of the incoming light. When paired with a highly reflective metallic surface, this combination guarantees better visibility, even in dim lighting. This fusion of nano-effects and mirror technology makes RollingStar Venus a feature that captures the viewer’s attention but also simplifies banknote authentication and the overall customer experience.

Other security components

In addition to the RollingStar Venus thread, G+D is also presenting the RollingStar Patch featuring ColorShift technology at the Global Currency Forum. This security component was developed in order to help intuitive authentication through its dynamic visual effects and has already been integrated into the new 5,000 Tenge banknote released by the National Bank of Kazakhstan in December 2023.