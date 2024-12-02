NanoPay Mexico chooses SmartVista to prevent fraudulent credit card transactions

BPC’s SmartVista for real-time fraud management provides an analytics tool with a rule engine powered by machine-learning technology that breaks down complex data to enable effective operation of a smart and secure payment ecosystem that can benefit both users and financial institutions.

The application of BPC’s technology for fraud prevention allows NanoPay Mexico to secure its credit card service, benefitting from vigilant monitoring, fraud detection, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

NanoPay is a credit card issued by Oplay Digital Services in Mexico. The company first launched in the country in 2019 and currently manages a large portfolio of high-end clients. It aims to simplify the population’s access to credit and provide enhanced financial opportunities to people without credit score or with problems regarding their financial history, mostly catering to young adults and digital natives.