Nametag launches 'Sign in with ID'

Traditionally, people’s accounts are linked to a username and password, or SMS verification, says Nametag, and these accounts can be compromised via methods like phishing and social engineering. When an attacker can impersonate someone, they can access their account.

Sign in with ID works by scanning a QR code to start the authentication, then scanning the users ID along with taking a selfie, which the software then matches, and finally tapping to confirm and share only what’s necessary for that transaction.

Sign in with ID is a way for companies to authenticate users online by verifying people, not passwords. It enables companies to accelerate customer onboarding, support, and transaction efficiency, with a reduced risk of fraud, and without sacrificing customer experience, according to the company.