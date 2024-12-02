NALA, Veriff partner for inclusive identity verification

As part of this collaboration, Veriff will be supporting NALA in offering secure access to financial services via reliable and inclusive identity verification. The new service is tailored to the needs of the African diaspora, and it plans to address the hidden barriers that prevent the African community from accessing traditional financial services safely.

NALA Money wants to tackle the pain points which limit access to digital finance tools for the African community in the UK. On the other hand, Veriff is focused on finding solutions for various inputs and content that users upload to the identity verification platform. The company has developed adaptive decision-making thresholds to assess lower quality images on ID documents fairly, mitigating the bias caused by differing document specimen qualities.