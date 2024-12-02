NAB partners with Nuance

The bank will deploy the Nuance Gatekeeper solution and leverage it for authenticating customers and enabling fraud detection.

The solution uses voice recognition technology to identify a caller and provides an additional layer of security by incorporating factors like location and caller’s behaviour.

Nuance Gatekeeper offers real-time fraud detection to cross-check an individual’s device, geo-location and pattern of speech to prevent fraudsters from using a recording or a synthetic voice.

The solution removes the need for knowledge-based passwords for phone banking customers during the authentication process.

Apart from NAB, Nuance’s other clients in the financial industry include Australian Taxation Office (ATO), HSBC, RBS, Deutsche, Santander and Allied Irish Banks.

NAB is leveraging the Nuance Gatekeeper solution to power its VoiceID service, which allows its customers to record their voiceprint over the phone.

The VoiceID service captures vocal traits like pronunciation, tone, pattern, and distinct voice characteristics to create a unique voiceprint.

This encrypted voiceprint is securely stored so the bank can identify its customers when they call.