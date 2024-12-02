MYPINPAD rolls out secure payments on Android and iOS devices





After meeting PCI’s SPoC requirements, MYPINPAD’s PIN on mobile solution can now work on any Android device operating v8.0 and above. The news comes shortly after MYPINPAD achieved SPoC certification for iOS.

Now that PCI SSC SPoC approval has been obtained for both Android and iOS operating systems, MYPINPAD is already working to achieve PCI certification for Contactless Payments on Commercial-off-the-shelf devices (CPoC).

MYPINPAD’s solution is integrated into third party applications and delivered ‘as-a-Service’. It reduces cost across the face-to-face payment value chain by meeting PCI security standards through software updates alone.