MYPINPAD launches new solution for mobile authentication

The service is part of MYPINPAD’s Merchant Trust Solutions (MTS), a suite developed to enhance and expand a retailer’s mobile POS market offering. MPES is a software-based PIN pad solution designed to securely enable PIN authentication on merchants’ mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as an alternative to traditional mobile POS hardware-based solutions.

The service ensures that when the PIN number is entered into the phone or tablet, it is isolated and protected in accordance with the latest PCI SSC standard. MPES is compatible with Android and iOS touchscreen devices. It supports online and offline PINs and is designed to work with multiple payment schemes.