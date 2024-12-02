MYPINPAD launches campaign to explore security in ecommerce

David Poole, Business Development Director of MYPINPAD raised some questions, like how would consumers feel about their online transactions if there was a clear proactive element of security protection, even if it created some and perhaps small degree of friction? Have rising fraud rates and headline stories about scammed customers made the public rethink their payment security?

MYPINPAD aims to answer these questions during a campaign set to investigate consumer attitudes towards security and asses the biggest threats to consumer trust.

In April 2016, MYPINPAD released exclusive consumer research which showed that 85% of consumers would value the opportunity to authenticate large financial transactions with their mobile. Now, using this research, the mobile authentication pioneers are delving deeper into consumer attitudes.

MYPINPAD is a UK-based company and an enabler of multi-factor authentication for touchscreen devices such as mobile phones and tablets.