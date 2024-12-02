myPINpad authentication solution is launched

The technology behind myPINpad acts as an evolutionary bridge between existing and new authentication technologies. myPINpad has global capabilities across multiple markets and sectors, in payments and financial services.

For mPOS providers, myPINpad is an enabler and has the potential to become the industry standard for user authentication on mobile devices while mitigating fraud issues at the source.

The myPINpad solution is a transformational self-hosted or software as a service (SaaS) solution, which delivers secure PIN authentication on unsecured electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and personal computers.