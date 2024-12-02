MYPINPAD Asia, Mswipe to build POS transactions card acceptance platform

Under the partnership, Mswipe will integrate MYPINPAD’s Software PIN Entry Solution (SPES) into its new mPOS devices to meet the mandate of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) to boost the deployment of secure PIN enabled acceptance devices into the Indian market.

Mswipe’s mPOS devices will use touchscreen technology, secured and hardened by the MYPINPAD SPES, for the capture of cardholder PIN, removing the need for a separate PIN pad device.

MYPINPAD is an enabler of multi-factor authentication for touchscreen devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

Mswipe is an India-based mobile POS merchant acquirer & network, providing card processing and financial services to SMEs.