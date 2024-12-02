MYHSM teams up with STS Payments





MYHSM is a provider of Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a Service, offering an alternative to purchasing and managing HSMs on-premise, with a globally subscription service using two of the HSM manufactures – the Utimaco Atalla AT1000 and Thales payShield 10K. Its service has now been integrated with STS Payments’ software, G8, enabling it to securely accept and process cardholder present transactions.

As part of the service, MYHSM is responsible for exchanging top level keys in a PCI PIN-compliant manner via a dedicated and secure portal. As a result, STS Payments is now able to achieve a certified P2PE payments solution with minimal investment.