MYHSM, EFTLab to deliver cloud-based payment solutions

This partnership supports fintechs, banks, and merchants with a compliant deployment solution strategy and enables financial companies to test and deploy payment solutions reducing the time-to-market.

MYHSM provides access to a suite of fully managed, PCI complaint Payment HSM services, utilising Thales payShield 10K HSM’s, hosted in multiple Equinix data centres. The MYHSM service is available as a monthly subscription fee which eliminates any need for a physical Payment HSM infrastructure. EFTLab offers its certified PA DSS payment switching platform BP-Node which can be deployed in virtually any environment.