MYHSM collaborates with Equinix

Under the agreement, MYHSM equipment will be hosted on Platform Equinix and use Equinix connectivity services. Equinix operates over 200 high-performance data centres in five continents with access to all Tier 1 Network routes.

Importantly to the payments industry, Equinix data centres are certified to PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) meaning that payments organisations across the world can now secure their transactions by connecting to MYHSM’s PCI PIN certified service in a fully PCI-compliant environment.

The data centres and interconnection that Equinix provides means that MYHSM has the global reach and headroom for growth to address the security needs of companies operating within the world-wide payments ecosystem, according to the official press release. The partnership between MYHSM and Equinix provides a more effective, flexible and current way of accessing the capabilities by making Payment HSMs available as a cloud service.