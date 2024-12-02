MyCash Money selects Onfido for identity verification

MyCash Money is helping to drive financial inclusion by offering online services to foreign workers in Singapore and Malaysia who do not have access to online banking or credit cards. MyCash Money remittance app provides native language support in English, Bengali, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, and Chinese that specifically caters to the Bangladeshi community.

By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service, MyCash Money users are able to sign up by taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and taking a selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID seems genuine and is not fraudulent, and then matches it to the user’s face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.

As MyCash Money scales, Onfido’s identity verification solution will be further leveraged to new territories assisting users to verify their identity within minutes.