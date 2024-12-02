MX partners with Dwolla to automate account verification

The service now offers an extension to its intelligent account verification solution, available through the MXconnect widget or MXapi, making it easier for customers to securely connect any depository account.

Through its partnership with Dwolla, MX has automated the micro-deposit verification experience for clients by removing the need to manage their own ACH and micro-deposit processes. This approach gives expanded coverage to FIs of all sizes, giving all customers secure access to their financial data, according to IBS Intelligence.