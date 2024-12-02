Mvine partners with Onfido

The partnership seeks to reinforce both companies’ go-to-market strategy to scale up their respective activities within the B2B market in the UK and beyond and coincides with the launch of MvineID for the UK B2B market, a service that provides UK businesses with identity verification (IDV) checks in a fast and affordable manner.





Onfido – Mvine partnership details and its effect on identity verification

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration will see Mvine integrate its digital identity hub with Onfido’s Real Identity Platform and Verification Suite. As Onfido is a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP) under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, the integration is set to result in a solution engineered to offer digital IDV checks with accessibility in mind.











When requiring Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, Mvine’s business customers are enabled to select Onfido as their identity services provider (IDSP). Digital IDV checks performed leveraging fully remote tech by Onfido are to be then passed through Mvine’s identity hub, which helps provide a non-repudiable and tamper-proof verification certification.

Professionals of the likes of human resources managers, volunteer managers, estate agents, landlords, and sports clubs will be able to purchase the IDV checks types required, in the needed quantities, without having to first integrate their own systems into the IDSP. Such service design is believed to help disrupt currently leveraged approaches when, for example, staff is brought into workplaces, be it permanent, contract, or volunteer, or when people are onboarded as new residential tenants.

When commenting on the announcement, Frank Joshi, Director at Mvine Limited advised that this is the appropriate time for the collaboration between Mvine and Onfido, as Onfido’s focus on simplifying digital identity for everyone is something that the company agrees with. Per their statement, the company has been looking to partner with Onfido, and the launch of MvineID brought forth the opportunity to do so.

Nello Franco, Chief Customer Officer at Onfido added that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Mvine to help automate and simplify verification checks of UK businesses, stating that Onfido’s AI-powered digital identity solution includes its document and biometric verification solutions, trusted data sources, and fraud detection signals to assist businesses in knowing their customers online. Per the spokesperson’s statement, automation enables businesses to acquire new customers and detect fraud, while meeting global Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.