Mvine forms partnership with Digidentity

This new partnership means Mvine will integrate its digital identity hub with Digidentity’s identity services. Digidentity is a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP) under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. The result is a solution engineered to deliver digital identity verification (IDV) checks securely at pace. The partnership coincides with the launch to the UK B2B market of ‘MvineID’, a service delivering fast and affordable identity verification checks to UK businesses.











Remote identity verification and use cases

When Mvine’s business customers require right to work, right to rent, and disclosure and barring service (DBS) checks they can opt to select Digidentity as their identity services provider (IDSP). Digital identity verification checks performed using fully remote technologies by Digidentity will then be passed through Mvine’s identity hub which delivers a non-repudiable and tamper-proof certificate of verification.

Professionals such as human resources managers, volunteer managers, estate agents, landlords, and sports clubs will be able to buy the type of IDV checks they require in the quantities they require without the need to first integrate their own systems to the IDSP. This service design disrupts approaches currently used, for example, when new permanent, contract, or volunteer staff are brought into workplaces, or when people are onboarded as new residential tenants by landlords or their managing agents.

Officials from Mvine said the two companies partnering together makes the new MvineID proposition appeal to new and existing customers, not just because of the affordability but also because of the ease to set up and run. It makes digital identity verification services available securely at pace to all business customers regardless of their company size or number of IDV checks they need to perform.





What does Mvine do?

Mvine designs, develops, and delivers technologies at the heart of the digital identity infrastructure. Its Dynamic Trust Hub and Attribute Exchange power digital identity trust frameworks and schemes. Its technologies are able to process new and reusable digital identities at high velocity and in high volumes.From initial onboarding verification through to strong customer authentication and authorisation, Mvine knows how to integrate across multiple types of cloud infrastructure and security domains, using protocol translation and data normalisation.

The company’s solutions are suited for running digital business marketplaces involving multiple vendors from multiple domains who sell products and services to multiple customer types via multiple catalogues. Trusted by BT, TM Forum, and other customers, Mvine digital technology assures revenue streams, protects against fraud, and promotes digital inclusion.