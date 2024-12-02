mSIGNIA receives patent for digital biometrics

Financial services companies, ecommerce and online service providers, including corporate IT departments, are switching to multi-factor authentication. That often includes using a device’s serial number or a user’s fingerprint.

When these are not available, the online service must revert to awkward login processes like passwords or codes sent via an SMS message. mSIGNIA’s digital biometric provides an invisible recognition of the user so online services do not have to affect the privacy for customer convenience.

mSIGNIA’s privacy-compliant technology analyses a user’s data and how it changes. This user data is synchronised across the various devices a user may have. Because user data is independent of a device, it is less a device fingerprint and more a digital biometric that represents the user. A user’s digital biometric can even be verified when the user gets a new device. This combats malicious account takeover which can lead to fraud and an invasion of a user’s privacy.

mSIGNIA provides authentication methods using patented data analytics that can recognize a user by their data, or digital biometric, across any device including new devices. The mSIGNIA iDNA platform provides online services with a privacy-compliant digital biometric mobile app security to identify users, recognize devices and reduce fraud.