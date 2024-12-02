mSIGNIA listed in Gartners latest fraud detection report

According to Gartner, advanced analytics is becoming a widely used mechanism for improvement of fraud detection and identity assurance and provision of adaptive access based on dynamic factors and variables.

Online service providers, including financial and payment services and ecommerce, face the challenge of preventing fraud without adding friction to the transaction process. By applying dynamic data analysis to learn how data stored on a user’s smartphone is used and changes over time, mSIGNIA creates the user’s digital biometric profile. When deployed as the first method of authentication, the profile can be safely and easily recognized on any device, reducing the need for passwords.

mSIGNIA provides customer-friendly authentication using patented data analytics that can recognize a user by their data, or digital biometric, across any device including new devices. Our iDNA platform provides a privacy-compliant digital biometric with sophisticated mobile app security so online services can identify users, recognize devices, and reduce fraud. mSIGNIA is a technical associate of the FIDO Alliance and EMVCo.