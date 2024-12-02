mSIGNIA joins the Fast IDentity Online Alliance

The FIDO Alliance is an industry consortium transforming online authentication with standards-based specifications. Its members are committed to sharing technology and to collaborate on delivering open specifications for universal authentication methods that are interoperable, more secure and private, and easier to use.

The core ideas driving FIDO were developed to help organizations implement authentication methods beyond traditional password protection. For its part, mSIGNIA provides customers with: protection against fraud and account takeover, the ability to distinguish customers from criminals and methods to increase application usage and improve revenue.

Founded in 2010, the mSIGNIA fraud prevention platform authenticates digital personas and mobile transactions to stop cybercrime. mSIGNIA enables application or service providers to reduce fraud and account takeover by recognizing good vs. bad users based on contextual identity. Its patented technology uses data analytics to provide a zero-friction, two-factor fraud prevention solution for browser logins and a secure TouchID experience for all mobile apps.

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.