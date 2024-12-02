MsgSafe.io launches end-to-end encryption tools

MsgSafe.io allows its users to create ‘identity’ or ‘alias’ email addresses protecting the user’s real identity, email address and location from ever being discovered. MsgSafe.ios end-to-end encryption (E2EE) supports both OpenPGP and S/MIME standards.

Interoperability is provided between OpenPGP and S/MIME so encrypted information can be exchanged regardless of which standard is used between those communicating. MsgSafe.io is also unable to read or decrypt users messages. When unencrypted email is sent to a MsgSafe.io user with email encryption enabled, it is automatically encrypted before being delivered to the users Inbox, protecting it from being read by the user’s email service provider (ESP) or other unauthorized entity.

MsgSafe.io is a collaboration of engineers located around the world, all dedicated to the development of communications privacy tools to protect online data.