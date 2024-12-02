MSC to launch shipping trade finance solution in India

MSC Trade Finance has started to help companies in India to get cash in and have more control over their cash flow. Ultimately, the plan is to help businesses to grow. To set up this solution, MSC has collaborated with an external trade finance partner to take on the buyer’s credit risk. MSC itself does not lend against its own balance sheet or sell financial services to customers.

India is one of the world’s largest economies, with ocean liner and overland freight services stretching across the country. As a global company, MSC counts among its customers both Indian exporters and importers, as well as companies around the world which trade with the country.