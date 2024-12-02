MRC and Riskified launch cost of fraud calculator

The calculator, built collaboratively by Riskified and the MRC, is designed to help online merchants understand the true financial impact of fraud for their business. The interactive tool helps illustrate the business case for investing in fraud operations in a manner that payment and risk professionals can share with senior executives and better communicate the net impact of risk management.

While 65% of merchants surveyed in the MRC’s 2015 Global Fraud Survey believe that less than 5% of the transactions they declined due to fear of fraud were valid, Riskified’s data shows that in fact, 40-70% of orders typically declined by merchants are legitimate and should have been approved.

The MRC is a global forum providing a platform for ecommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. The MRC’s vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training and networking as well as a forum for timely and relevant discussions.

Riskified is an ecommerce fraud management solution headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US. Riskified utilizes machine learning models, behavioral analytics, device fingerprinting and other fraud detection methodologies to accurately analyze and approve ecommerce orders.