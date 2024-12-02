Mpay enters a private-academia partnership todevelop new KYC solution





Trustgate, together with MPay’s technology software provider Stark Global, intend to offer this solution, packaged with its implementations in the areas of compliance, risk management, fraud detection, business process management, and customer services to financial institutions, large enterprises, and the government sector.

Trustgate and MPay, as technology recipients of MIMOS, will use the MIMOS MyDigital ID framework to build solutions for onboarding, and subsequent use for online authentication and digital signature computation. Trustgate will build identity proofing solutions, based on this MyDigital ID framework, encompassing online user interactivity and self-service kiosks.