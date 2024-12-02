Mozido and IdentityMind Global enter strategic agreement

As a part of this investment, Mozido and IdentityMind have formed a strategic partnership to expand secure mobile commerce around the world.

Mozido is creating a global footprint of consumer transactions that will benefit from the IdentityMind investment with capabilities to combat international payment fraud from the world’s banked and unbanked consumers. Mozido merchants and issuers will have a global, fraud prevention and evaluation system that ensures user identification, transaction authenticity, and mobile device security.

Mozido has integrated IdentityMind’s technology into its MoTEAF platform, a cloud-based mobile ecosystem for payments, engagement, and rewards, and will be accumulating data from all transactions running on the MoTEAF platform.

Mozido’s mobile payments platform includes mobile financial services, loyalty programs, and mobile offers for business and retail. Through its white-label, cloud-based platform MoTEAF, Mozido serves people around the world who choose to manage their money using their mobile phone rather than relying on traditional financial institutions.

IdentityMind Global provides solutions for risk management and regulatory compliance for the ecommerce ecosystem. The Fraud Prevention and Risk Management Platform offers financial institutions and online merchants capabilities for addressing the operational challenges of conducting financial and payment transactions online.