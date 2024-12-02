Mountain America adopts fingerprint and iris authentication

Mountain America developed the technology with US-based Access Softek for the mobile banking platform portion and EyeVerify for the Eyeprint ID technology element.

During fingerprint authentication, an image sensor on a device scans the fingerprint, analyzes the ridges and converts it into a mathematical code. That code is stored in the mobile device and used to compare against future scans. Users can add up to five fingers and the device can read fingerprints from any angle.

EyeVerify works by using an individuals unique eye print. The eye print is the map of blood vessels in the whites of the eyes, which is unique to each person. Each person has two eye prints in each eye. The initial enrollment process takes less than a minute, and works by capturing an eye print on a smartphone or tablet camera.