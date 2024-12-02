Most US consumers want more information on data breaches

According to a new research from the Zix Corporation, 84% of Americans said the best way for retailers to maintain consumer trust after a data breach is to immediately send out a notification and keep consumers informed throughout the investigation process.

Findings reveal that 92% said they believe a company should have to report a data breach to their entire customer base, no matter the size of the breach. 70% of consumers said they stay up-to-date about data breaches, but only 51% considered themselves knowledgeable about cybersecurity.

With regards to how data breaches have impacted consumers, 49% of respondents said they have not changed the way they shop after the major data breaches of 2014, while 60% say they still trust retailers to protect their card information.

The survey was conducted on a batch of 500 people between the ages of 18 and 75.