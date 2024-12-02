Most millennials trust the privacy of their personal data

According to a research conducted by Gallup, just over a quarter of millennials (26%) believe that their personal information is not kept private, while the remaining 30% believe it is kept private some of the time.

On the other end of the age spectrum, the most skeptical generation is traditionalists, US citizens aged 70 and older. 29% of traditionalists believe that their personal information is kept private all or most of the time, while just over a third (35%) believe it is kept private a little or none of the time, making this the only generation to have a higher rate of distrust than trust. 36% say it is kept private some of the time.

Overall findings indicate that 36% of US citizens believe their personal information is kept private all or most of the time, with 31% saying it is kept private little or none of the time. A third (34%) say it is kept private some of the time.

The results for this poll are based on interviews conducted in February and March 2015, on the Gallup US Daily survey, with a random sample of 1,525 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.