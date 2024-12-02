Most consumers are open to alternate authentication methods

According to a recent research published by Accenture, there is a potential demand for biometric authentication solutions as consumers look to replace the traditional password and PIN systems with other authentication methods. The research finds that 60% of consumers find usernames and passwords cumbersome, and 77% are interested in using alternatives to protect their security on the internet.

The research also finds that people’s openness to alternative authentication methods tend to vary from country to country, with consumers in China and India most likely to be open to alternatives, at 92% and 84%, respectively. 78% of consumers in Brazil, Mexico and Sweden, and 74% in the US, are also willing to consider authentication methods other than usernames and passwords.

The survey also shows that 46% of consumers globally are confident in the security of their personal data. Consumers in emerging countries were slightly more confident in the security of their personal data than were those in emerging countries, at 50% and 42%, respectively.

The 2015 Accenture Digital Consumer Survey polled 24,000 consumers across 24 countries, in October and November 2014, about their usage, attitudes and expectations related to digital device ownership, content consumption, broadband constraints, digital trust and the Internet of Things.