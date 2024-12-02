Most Americans skeptical about online privacy protection

The survey, conducted by Rad Campaign and Lincoln Park Strategies, and supported by the Craig Newmark Foundation, found that while 80% of Americans now say they are using social media daily, 96% do not have a lot of trust social networks will protect their privacy.

Only 7% of Millennials have a lot of trust that social media sites will protect their privacy and personal information. Their trust of social media sites is down 9% from 2014. Of those who use social media the most, only 14% have a lot of trust in them.

While 38% believes that current privacy laws provide reasonable protections; nearly as many (33%) find them to be inadequate. Only a very few (5%) believe current privacy laws are too strict or hindered their online activities.

The online privacy threats that Americans are most concerned about include downloading a virus or malware (80%), identity theft (75%), tracking cookies placed without consent (72%), and too much personal information being made public (71%).

The polls margin of error is plus/minus 3.07% at the 95% confidence level. Millennials are defined as people ages 18-35.