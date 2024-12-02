MorphoTrust selected by NIST for eID pilot

MorphoTrust, the North Carolina Departments of Transportation (DOT) and Health and Human Services (DHHS), and their partners, will receive USD 1.47 million over the next two years to test the security, viability and interoperability of an electronic credential that meets the guiding principles of the White House’s National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace.

MorphoTrust will leverage the North Carolina driver license, state ID documents and system of record to create an eID for those applying for the North Carolina DHHS Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Program online. This is intended to eliminate the need for people to appear in person to apply for FNS benefits. In addition to the North Carolina DOT and DHHS, MorphoTrust will partner with The University of Texas at Austin Center for Identity, Gluu, Toopher and miiCard.

MorphoTrust provides solutions and services to state and federal agencies as well as businesses that protect and secure the lives of Americans. The company’s offerings help ensure individuals are who they claim to be through the use of document authentication, data verification and biometric identification (face, fingerprints, iris and skin).