MorphoTrust and Confirm.io team up for mobile identity solutions

The alliance draws upon the combined strengths of each company to deliver solutions that enable companies to ensure people are who they claim to be when conducting high-trust transactions.

The companies are combining efforts to release enterprise-class mobile SDKs and APIs for qualified developers requiring advanced user verification and mobile facial recognition. Example use cases include the verification of identity documents in mobile customer experiences, and the use of biometrics for user authentication in high-trust transactions.

MorphoTrust provides solutions and services to commercial businesses and government agencies that enable trusted transactions – in person or online. This includes enrollment, with the secure capture and transmission of biometric and biographic data; verifying identity through biometric identification, document authentication and validation of data against trusted sources; and issuing secure credentials or permissions to access a range of benefits and services.

Confirm.io is a Boston-based mobile identity authentication company that enables safer interactions between people and businesses by linking physical identification with digital identities. Through the use of RESTful APIs and mobile SDKs, the company makes authenticating any government issued ID.