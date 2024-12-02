Morpho teams up with Visa for biometrics-based payment solutions

These technologies will be used with existing payment methods such as credit or debit cards, mobile, ATMs and points of sale (POS) terminals, to improve transaction security for financial institutions and customer convenience.

Morpho and Visa are co-demonstrating these payment concepts at Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona, Spain, as well as at Visa’s innovation center at its San Francisco headquarters.

Some of these demonstrations include biometrics for proximity payments, such as the use of MorphoWave technology, which captures and matches four fingerprints with a single hand movement under a second.

Earlier this month, Morpho (Safran) announced that Samsung SDS will implement its online authentication solution based on Morpho’s facial recognition technology.