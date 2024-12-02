Morpho signs biometric contract with the UAE

Morpho will deploy multi-modal biometric technologies and systems at the emirates’ major international airports. The contract includes the implementation of an integrated multi-biometric border control system, including the delivery of 96 e-Gates and 94 e-Counters, in five airports across the UAE. Abu Dhabi airport will be the first, in spring 2015.

The system features Morpho’s Finger on-the-Fly technology, a touchless way of capturing fingerprints via a simple wave of the hand.

Morpho, a subsidiary company of Safran, is a global provider of security solutions. Morphos expertise lies in providing security solutions for government identity, public security, critical infrastructure, transportation and business markets.