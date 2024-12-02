Morpho launches MorphoTablet biometric device

Integrating Morpho’s biometric technology, the MorphoTablet comprises a fingerprint reader and a camera to capture and check biometric data. Its hardware and integrated encryption functions provide security to protect sensitive data and associated transactions. Using its biometric functions, coupled with integrated card readers (contact and contactless, including NFC), MorphoTablet can verify people’s identities in a variety of situations and environments including on-the-spot ID checks, elections, benefit payments, school tests, medical exams, access to secure areas.

In recent news, Spain-based financial institution CaixaBank has selected Morpho to deliver Trusted Service Management (TSM) for mobile payments via near field communication (NFC).

