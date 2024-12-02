Morpho Labs partners with Shufti Pro for KYC/AML-compliant ID checks

Automated ID verification solutions offered by Shufti Pro will monitor Morpho Labs’ investors, assuring the mitigation of financial frauds through cryptocurrencies. Shufti Pro’s AML screening solution verifies the crypto users by screening them against Politically Exposed Person (PEP) lists, global sanctions, and criminal watch lists gathered by regulatory bodies such as FINTRAC, FATF, AUSTRAC along with others.

AI-based identity verification solution provider Shufti Pro currently offers ongoing AML monitoring and KYC services to more than 500 businesses worldwide, in industries including finance, banking, crypto, and fintech among others.