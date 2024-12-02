Morpho joins Natural Security Alliance

Natural Security Alliances biometric authentication standard makes it possible for users to access the range of electronic services (online and in-store payments, cash withdrawals, online banking, FIDO services, identity management) knowing that their privacy will be protected.

Morpho, a high-technology company belonging to the Safran, is a provider of security solutions. The company employs more than 8,400 people in 40 countries. Morpho’s expertise lies in providing security solutions for the government identity, public security, critical infrastructure, transportation and business markets.

Natural Security Alliance is an international association that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of solutions implementing the Natural Security standard. It brings together leaders from the business, banking and payment industries, as well as solution providers and manufacturers.