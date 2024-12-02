Morpho joins FIDO Alliance

As a member, Morpho will offer FIDO-compliant products enabling banks, online service providers and mobile network operators to provide access to online services.

Members of the alliance commit to sharing technology and collaborating on the development of open specifications that enable FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, more secure, private and easy to use.

Publicly launched in February 2013, the FIDO Alliance was formed to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication devices as well as the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

