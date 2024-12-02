Morpho and AGNITiO enter strategic agreement

As per the agreement, Morpho is adding AGNITiO Voice iD technology to its line of criminal identification biometric products.

Morpho, a subsidiary company of Safran, is a global provider of security solutions. Morphos expertise lies in providing security solutions for government identity, public security, critical infrastructure, transportation and business markets.

AGNITiO is a global provider of voice biometrics solutions in government and commercial sectors. KIVOX is a voice biometrics product family targeted at the corporate sector. AGNITiO is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance (Fast IDentity Online), which is dedicated to delivering open standards for strong multi-factor authentication.