More than half of UK small businesses do nothing to stop cybercrime

According to a research conducted by CSID, more than half (52%) of the countrys smaller companies are not taking any preventative measures to protect themselves against cybercrime.

Furthermore, the company found that 85% of small businesses have no plans to increase their spending on data security in the future, leaving their risk of data loss unmitigated.

To illustrate the severity of the threat, CISD set up an online presence for a fictitious business called Jomoco and had two fabricated employees accidentally leak sensitive data. It took hackers just one hour to exploit this information and lock the employees out of their email and social media accounts, as well as deface the Jomoco website.

Complex data recovery requires expertise. Speak to the data recovery industry pioneers at Kroll Ontrack for free advice to investigate options to recover from any data loss type, system or cause.