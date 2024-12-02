More than half of SMBs think they are not prepared for cyber-threats

According to a global report from Webroot, nearly 60% of respondents believe their business is more prone to cyber-attacks than large enterprises such as JP Morgan since they lack resources to maintain their defences. Almost half of respondents (48%) feel their company is vulnerable to insider threats, however more than half (55%) do not have time to stay current on the latest cyber-security threats.

63% of respondents in the UK are more confident in their endpoint protection abilities as opposed to 55% in Australia. In the UK, SMBs estimate that their businesses would lose an average of GBP 215,910 from cyber-attacks in 2016. In general, 81% of respondents want to increase their yearly IT security budget for 2016 and are open to other improvement strategies.