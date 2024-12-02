More than a quarter of all recorded malware produced in 2015

According to a study conducted by PandaLabs, more than a quarter of all malware samples ever recorded were produced in 2015 (27.63%). In 2015 Trojans continued to be the main source of malware (51.45%), comfortable positioned ahead of the rest of the collected samples: viruses (22.79%), followed by worms (13.22%), PUPs (10.71%), and cases of Spyware (1.83%).

2015 was notable for being the year with the highest rate of infections caused on computers. On a geographic level, China was the country with the most infected computers (57.24%), a figure that was nearly 30% more than in 2014. Taiwan was next, with an infection rate of 49.15%, followed by Turkey (42.52%). These three countries remain at the top of the infection rate rankings, just as they were in 2014 and 2013.

Other countries that registered an infection rate that was above the global average included Colombia (33.17%), Uruguay (32.98%), and Spain (32.15%).

According to the information gathered regarding countries with the lowest rates of infection, nine of them were in Europe, with Japan being the only country not located in the continent. The Nordic countries occupied the top positions: Finland was ahead of the rest, with a rate of 20.32%, followed by Norway (20.51%) and Sweden (20.88).