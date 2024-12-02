More than 4,700 financial organizations infected with malware in 2015

According to a research conducted by SecurityScorecard over the first five months of 2015, 11,952 infections affected 4,703 organizations. Some of those organizations are customers of SecurityScorecard, while others are partners of those customers.

The top banking malware families that have been circulating are Dridex, Bebloh and TinyBanker, Heid said. Dridex spreads through spam that contains attachments to malicious XML files or Microsoft Office documents with macros, he said. Bebloh is hard to detect since it makes few changes to the computers it infects. TinyBanker is hard to find as well since its creators often change its digital footprint, which allows it to evade security products.

Those distributing malware try to make sure their programs are FUD, or fully undetectable. They do that by using tools to encrypt the software called crypters or packers, which compress the file in a way that makes it hard to detect.

SecurityScorecard also found instances of Dyre, another banking malware program that descended from the infamous Zeus software.