More than 20 million malware samples found in 2015

According to Pandalabs, the majority of these are variants of existing malware rather than new malware, designed to evade detection by software security companies, mimicking what happens with biological viruses.

Trojans are by far the most common malware with viruses, worms and adware/spyware following.

Data shows that more than a quarter of UK computers with Pandalabs products installed came in contact with malware.

That number rose to 48% for Chinese computers and 34% for US ones. Globally, the rate of infection reached 36.51%, up 6% compared to 2014.