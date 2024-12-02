More people share their personal information via bogus e-mails

Certain websites included in phishing e-mails successfully lure users up to 45% of the time. Once on the bogus pages (which tend to imitate legitimate websites), 14% of people unwittingly submit their information to hackers.

Researchers looked at 100 phishing emails self-reported by Gmail users and 100 phishing websites caught by Googles Safe Browsing system.

Findings reveal that even on the worst-performing phishing websites, 3% of users still submitted their data. On the most effective phishing sites, as many as 4% shared key information, Huffington Post reports.

About 20% of hackers access compromised accounts within 30 minutes of getting their credentials.