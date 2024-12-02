More consumers have been exposed to data breaches in 2014

According to a study conducted by Javelin Strategy & Research, consumers spent over USD 1.4 billion on ID protection subscriptions between late 2013 and 2014, and another 23.9 million individuals held a free subscription.

Findings show that consumer adoption of ID protection services is growing but still experiencing high churn rate. Unfortunately, nearly a third of all subscribers withdrew from the direct-to-consumer market in 2014 for a number of reasons.