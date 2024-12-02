Moody's acquires PassFort and expands KYC and compliance capabilities

The acquisitions complement Moody’s technology, data, and analytical capabilities, and enhance its customer solutions for KYC, anti-money laundering, compliance, and counterparty risk. Moody’s was advised on both transactions by Paul Hastings LLP.

The integration of PassFort’s platform into Moody’s suite of KYC and compliance offerings will create a more complete workflow solution, allowing customers to incorporate Moody’s data, including credit, cyber, ESG, and climate analytics, directly into their proprietary processes.

kompany's API will enable Moody’s customers to complete shareholder analysis and entity verification in real time, as well as retrieve original company filings and documents to meet their regulatory demands.