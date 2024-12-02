Monzo Bank selects AU10TIX services to prevent fraud

With AU10TIX BOS, Monzo Bank meets KYC requirements and protection against ID fraud effectively. AU10TIX BOS, the forerunner of 2nd generation ID authentication and onboarding offer pixel-level forgery and counterfeiting detection, performance with borderline quality ID images, pinpointed exception reporting and multi-lingual support.

AU10TIX, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents.