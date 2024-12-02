MoneyMatrix announces its new Identity Monitoring Application

The new microservice has a strong focus on facilitating KYC and fraud management, and it helps iGaming operators to facilitate their risk management processes. MoneyMatrix was built under the vision of making payments simple, and is an EU licensed Financial Institution and PCI DSS Level 1 Certified Payment Service Provider facilitating payment processing in over 100+ countries.

The Identity Monitoring Application is designed to empower operators to take informed decisions, prevent abuse, and stay on top of their KYC and risk management. Operators enjoy automation, enabling them to speed up the customer checks and fraud analysis, optimise the accuracy of KYC procedures, and reduce the associated operational costs.