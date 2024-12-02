Money reveals new data breach tool

The company's new Data Breach Tool allows users to learn which data breaches their personal data has already been compromised in and sign up for text and email alerts to learn when their email is compromised in a new data breach. Usage is free and the only thing one needs to do is to input an email address and Money shows all the known breaches one’s data has been a part of plus details on each breach.

The tool is part of a larger effort from the popular personal finance site to protect readers' money and identity in a digital world. After the launch, Money plans to publish a series of relevant stories, analysis, and advice on data breaches, scams, and identity protection throughout 2021.